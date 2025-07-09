/Bharat Bandh: Which parties and trade unions are protesting against the Modi government?

On Wednesday (Jul 9) trade unions and opposition parties across India staged a "Bharat Bandh" against the Narendra Modi government, alleging that the central government was pushing economic reforms that weaken workers' rights. The nationwide protest against government policies described as pro-corporate and anti-worker has been called by 10 central trade unions and farmers' and workers' organisations. As per reports, organisers of the protest expect around 25 crores, or 250 million, workers from the formal and informal sectors nationwide to participate in the upcoming Bharat Bandh. Farmers and labourers from the agricultural sector are also expected to take part in the massive protest. These are the unions/parties behind the July 9 Bharat Bandh.

July 9 Bharat Bandh: Which Parties/Unions have called the strike?

As mentioned, 10 major national bodies are behind the Bharat Bandh. These include:

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)

All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC)

All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU)

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)

Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS)

Labour Progressive Federation (LPF)

Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA)

Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC)

United Trade Union Congress (UTUC)

Why have the unions called for a Bharat Bandh?

The trade unions have alleged that the central government was pushing and implementing reforms that weaken workers' rights. In a statement, as reported by ANI, CITU General Secretary Tapan Kumar Sen said, "On the 17-point charter of the demand, the focus was on the demand to completely scrap the labour ports enacted by the government in 2020 to destroy the country's trade union movement. This will be a very dangerous exercise, and ultimately, the government is aiming to finish the democratic structure. Against that, the trade unions have given a call for a nationwide general strike."