/Bharat Bandh: Which parties and trade unions are protesting against the Modi government?

On Wednesday (Jul 9) trade unions and opposition parties across India staged a "Bharat Bandh" against the Narendra Modi government, alleging that the central government was pushing economic reforms that weaken workers' rights. The nationwide protest against government policies described as pro-corporate and anti-worker has been called by 10 central trade unions and farmers' and workers' organisations. As per reports, organisers of the protest expect around 25 crores, or 250 million, workers from the formal and informal sectors nationwide to participate in the upcoming Bharat Bandh. Farmers and labourers from the agricultural sector are also expected to take part in the massive protest. These are the unions/parties behind the July 9 Bharat Bandh.
As mentioned, 10 major national bodies are behind the Bharat Bandh. These include:
The trade unions have alleged that the central government was pushing and implementing reforms that weaken workers' rights. In a statement, as reported by ANI, CITU General Secretary Tapan Kumar Sen said, "On the 17-point charter of the demand, the focus was on the demand to completely scrap the labour ports enacted by the government in 2020 to destroy the country's trade union movement. This will be a very dangerous exercise, and ultimately, the government is aiming to finish the democratic structure. Against that, the trade unions have given a call for a nationwide general strike."
In a joint statement, the ten national unions have also slammed the government for failing to convene the annual labour conference for the last 10 years. They allege that with the four labour codes passed in the parliament, the government aims to weaken collective bargaining, cripple union activities and benefit employers in the name of 'ease of doing business'. "The economic policies of the government are leading to a rise in unemployment, inflation of essential commodities, a decline in wages, reduction in social sector expenditure on education, health and basic civic amenities. This is increasing inequality and misery for the poor, low-income groups and even the middle class," the statement read.