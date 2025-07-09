/'If he won’t release...': Elon Musk makes BIG claim about Steve Bannon, mentions Trump and Epstein files AGAIN

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has not only challenged United States President Donald Trump to release sealed files related to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and sex offender, but has also gone on a tirade over it. He dropped a massive claim about Steve Bannon, former advisor and a close personal aide of Trump. The Tesla and SpaceX boss said,“Bannon is in the Epstein files." Elon Musk offered no further details or evidence on Bannon’s role in the Epstein files. Earlier, Musk had claimed that Bannon would go to prison soon. Slamming Trump in another post, Musk said, “How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?" After his public breakup with Trump last month, Musk had also claimed that the name of the POTUS is in the Epstein files. He later deleted his post and apologised, saying that he went too far.

Musk's latest comments come after US President Trump, during a cabinet meeting, asked, “You still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?” Trump was visibly exasperated, as a reporter asked the question on Tuesday, a day after the Justice Department released a memo concluding that “no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted” in the investigation of Epstein. Attorney General Pam Bondi, the main target of critics over the controversial files, added, “He committed suicide.”



Earlier this week, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concluded that no evidence supported sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in jail. During the probe, the investigators also found that there was no secret “client list” tied to him or that he blackmailed powerful figures or kept a roster of high-profile clients for illicit purposes.

What are Epstein Files?