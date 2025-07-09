The death toll from the catastrophic flooding in Texas has risen to 109, as more than 160 people still remain unaccounted for four days after the flash floods, said Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday (Jul 8), as rescue workers race against time and worsening weather. As the hopes of finding those missing start to fade, Abbott warned that the list of those unaccounted for could lengthen yet. "Just in the Kerr County area alone, there are 161 people who are known to be missing," Abbott told reporters. "There very likely could be more added to that list," he added.

Texas flash floods: What happened?

The floods, triggered by intense overnight rainfall late last week, tore through central Texas in the early hours of Friday, catching many off guard. Kerr County, which lies in a region often dubbed "Flash Flood Alley," has been the hardest hit—with 94 confirmed fatalities. Among the dead are at least 27 young girls and counsellors who were staying at Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp on the banks of the Guadalupe River, when the floodwaters surged through. They were asleep in their cabins when the river burst its banks.

As of Tuesday evening, five campers, one counsellor, and another child not connected to the camp remained missing. "There's nothing more important in our hearts and minds than the people of this community, especially those who are still lost," said Abbot.

Grim search continues amid predictions of more rain

Rescue and recovery teams using helicopters, drones, cadaver dogs, and boats to navigate the waterlogged debris continue the grim search for survivors and the remains of the deceased. However, the work is slow, dangerous, and emotionally taxing.

"When we're trying to make these recoveries, these large piles can be very obstructive, and to get in deep into these piles, it's very hazardous," said Ben Baker of the Texas Game Wardens.