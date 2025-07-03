/Morning news brief: Musk, Mamdani deportation updates; three Indians abducted in Mali, and more

US President Donald Trump said he will look into the possibility of deportation or denaturalisation of tech giant Elon Musk and New York's Democratic mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani. But can they really be deported legally?



US President Donald Trump has talked about deportation of tech giant Elon Musk and New York's Democratic mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani in the recent days. While he had a fallout with his former ‘buddy' Musk over ‘big and beautiful’ tax and spending bill, he targeted Mamdani after New York Democratic Primary and called him ‘100% Communist Lunatic." But is it really possible as per the laws of the United States?

Two Chinese nationals have been charged with spying inside the United States on behalf of Beijing, including by taking photographs of a naval base. Now China has responded on the development calling it unfounded hype of Chinese spies.

Three Indian nationals were abducted when armed assailants launched a coordinated attack on a factory premises in Mali. The MEA condemned the incident and said that the Indian embassy in Bamako was in constant touch with the concerned authorities and the families of the victims.

Deepika Padukone is all set to get her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Deepika has scripted history as she is the first Indian actress to be honoured with a star on the popular sidewalk in Los Angeles. 35 celebrities were named who will be a part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026.