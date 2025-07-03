/Morning news brief: Musk, Mamdani deportation updates; three Indians abducted in Mali, and more

LOGIN
Navashree Nandini
Published: Jul 03, 2025, 11:22 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 11:22 IST
Morning news brief Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Begin your day with WION's morning news brief, delivering the latest global updates and important headlines to keep you informed and ready for the day ahead.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is all set to get her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Deepika has scripted history as she is the first Indian actress to be honoured with a star on the popular sidewalk in Los Angeles.

Can Trump deport

US President Donald Trump has talked about deportation of tech giant Elon Musk and New York's Democratic mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani in the recent days. While he had a fallout with his former ‘buddy' Musk over ‘big and beautiful’ tax and spending bill, he targeted Mamdani after New York Democratic Primary and called him ‘100% Communist Lunatic." But is it really possible as per the laws of the United States?

Two Chinese nationals have been charged with spying inside the United States on behalf of Beijing, including by taking photographs of a naval base. Now China has responded on the development calling it unfounded hype of Chinese spies.

Three Indians abducted in Al-Qaeda-linked terror group attack in Mali, MEA issues statement: Here

Three Indian nationals were abducted when armed assailants launched a coordinated attack on a factory premises in Mali. The MEA condemned the incident and said that the Indian embassy in Bamako was in constant touch with the concerned authorities and the families of the victims.

Deepika Padukone becomes the first Indian to get a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Deepika Padukone is all set to get her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Deepika has scripted history as she is the first Indian actress to be honoured with a star on the popular sidewalk in Los Angeles. 35 celebrities were named who will be a part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026.

US Says Its Strikes Degraded Iran’s Nuclear Programme By One To Two Years

