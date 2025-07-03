Three Indians abducted in Al-Qaeda-linked terror group attack in Mali, MEA issues statement: Here's what it said

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has expressed deep concern following the kidnapping of three Indian nationals employed at the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes, Republic of Mali. The incident occurred on July 1 when armed assailants launched a coordinated attack on the factory premises and took the three Indians hostage. The government of India condemned the incident and said that the Indian embassy in Bamako was in constant touch with the concerned authorities, security agencies, as well as the families of the victims. Mali, a landlocked nation in the semiarid Sahel region, for more than a decade has battled an insurgency by armed groups, including some allied with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

In the statement issued on Wednesday (July 3), the MEA called the act "deplorable" and reaffirmed India's firm stance against violence targeting its citizens abroad. "The Embassy of India in Bamako is in close and constant communication with the relevant authorities of the Government of Mali, local law enforcement agencies, as well as the management of Diamond Cement Factory," the MEA statement read. "The Government of India unequivocally condemns this deplorable act of violence and calls upon the Government of the Republic of Mali to take all necessary measures to secure the safe and expeditious release of the abducted Indian nationals. Senior officials of the Ministry are closely monitoring the evolving situation and remain engaged at various levels to facilitate safe and early release of Indian Nationals," the MEA statement added.

In a cautionary note to all Indians in Mali, the MEA said, “The Ministry advises all Indian citizens currently residing in Mali to exercise utmost caution, remain vigilant and stay in close contact with the Embassy of India in Bamako for regular updates and necessary assistance.”

What happened in Mali?

As per a report by Associated Press, armed men attacked a Mali community just over the border from Senegal. The al-Qaida-linked JNIM extremist group claimed responsibility for the coordinated attack on several Malian army positions in the country’s west and central regions. One position was in Diboli, across the border from Senegal, which has been largely spared the extremist attacks. “The border region to Senegal is a major gateway for trade and imports from Dakar ports to Mali that had been relatively stable for years,” said Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel program at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation. “This will also worry border communities in Senegal.” Malian army spokesperson Col. Majo Souleymane Dembélé said on national television that the army had “neutralized” 80 attackers. There were no details on any casualties among soldiers.