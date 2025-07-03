Two Chinese nationals have been charged with spying inside the United States on behalf of Beijing, including by taking photographs of a naval base. Now China has responded on the development calling it unfounded hype of Chinese spies.
A day after two Chinese nationals were charged with spying inside the United States, China has called it "unfounded hype." Addressing a news briefing on Wednesday (June 3), Chinese ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China is not aware of the specifics of the case but would take necessary measures to safeguard Chinese citizens' legitimate rights. Officials identified the two as Yuance Chen, 38, who arrived in the US on a visa in 2015 and later became a lawful permanent resident, and Liren “Ryan” Lai, 39, who lives in China but came to Texas a few days ago.
"I am not aware of the specifics, but we have always opposed unfounded hype about the so-called 'Chinese spies' narrative. We will take the necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens," a ministry spokesperson, Ning, said.
According to an FBI affidavit filed in connection with the case, investigators believe Lai had been developing Chen to be a Chinese intelligence asset since at least mid-2021. The FBI said their operations allegedly included placing cash in a “dead drop” — a secret location used to pay and communicate with agents, taking photographs of a naval base, and recruiting members of the military who they thought might be open to working for Chinese intelligence. FBI Director Kash Patel said, “Our FBI won’t stand for it. We tracked them, we stopped them, and we’re not done yet. Espionage on U.S. soil will be met with full force.”
The case filed in federal court in San Francisco is the latest Justice Department prosecution to target what officials say are active efforts by the Chinese government to secretly collect intelligence about American military capabilities. “This case underscores the Chinese government’s sustained and aggressive effort to infiltrate our military and undermine our national security from within,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement announcing the case. “The Justice Department will not stand by while hostile nations embed spies in our country – we will expose foreign operatives, hold their agents to account, and protect the American people from covert threats to our national security.”