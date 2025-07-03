A day after two Chinese nationals were charged with spying inside the United States, China has called it "unfounded hype." Addressing a news briefing on Wednesday (June 3), Chinese ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China is not aware of the specifics of the case but would take necessary measures to safeguard Chinese citizens' legitimate rights. Officials identified the two as Yuance Chen, 38, who arrived in the US on a visa in 2015 and later became a lawful permanent resident, and Liren “Ryan” Lai, 39, who lives in China but came to Texas a few days ago.

According to an FBI affidavit filed in connection with the case, investigators believe Lai had been developing Chen to be a Chinese intelligence asset since at least mid-2021. The FBI said their operations allegedly included placing cash in a “dead drop” — a secret location used to pay and communicate with agents, taking photographs of a naval base, and recruiting members of the military who they thought might be open to working for Chinese intelligence. FBI Director Kash Patel said, “Our FBI won’t stand for it. We tracked them, we stopped them, and we’re not done yet. Espionage on U.S. soil will be met with full force.”