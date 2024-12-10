New Delhi

Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, as a key suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson. The suspect was detained when one of the bystanders spotted him at a local McDonald's and matched his resemblance with the gunman, said New York officials at a news conference.

Advertisment

Harmeet K Dhillon is the latest addition to the list of Indian-American names to be nominated to the incoming Donald Trump administration in the US. Dhillon has been tapped as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice.

Meanwhile in India, a bus crash left at least sex people dead in Mumbai Monday night.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Advertisment

UnitedHealthcare CEO killing: New York prosecutors file murder charges against suspect

The key suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson has been arrested, said the New York City officials on Monday (Dec 9).

Advertisment

India-born lawyer Harmeet K Dhillon tapped by Trump for key role at DOJ

US President-elect Donald Trump Monday (Dec 9) named another Indian-American to be nominated for a senior role in his administration. Born in Chandigarh, an Indian Union Territory, Harmeet K Dhillon has been tapped as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice.

Video: Six dead in Mumbai bus crash, detained driver blames brake failure

A tragic bus crash in Indian financial capital Mumbai left at least six people dead and more than 40 people injured Monday night. Police say the number of casualties can rise since some of the injured are in critical condition.

India's former foreign minister S M Krishna dies at 92

Former External Affairs Minister and Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna died at his residence early Tuesday morning.

Syria War: Israel Strikes Damascus, Seizes More Territory In Occupied Golan Heights | World DNA

Israel has now opened what it is terming as the fourth front along the Golan Heights against a new jihadi Syria. This came as the regime of Bashar Al-Assad collapsed in Syria, and rebels took control over the capital Damascus. In a region where history often repeats itself, will the fall of Assad mark the beginning of a lasting change? Or is West Asia entering a new and unpredictable phase? A prelude to more conflict?