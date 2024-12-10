Washington DC

US President-elect Donald Trump Monday (Dec 9) named another Indian-American Harmeet K Dhillon to be nominated for a senior role in his administration. Born in Chandigarh, an Indian Union Territory, Dhillon has been tapped as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice.

Taking to his Truth Social media platform, Trump heaped praise on Dhillon for ‘taking on tech companies over censorship’.

"Harmeet is one of the top election lawyers in the country, fighting to ensure that all, and only, legal votes are counted. Harmeet is a respected member of the Sikh religious community. In her new role at the DOJ, Harmeet will be a tireless defender of our constitutional rights, and will enforce our civil rights and election laws fairly and firmly," he said.

Dhillon said she was “extremely honoured” for the nomination, adding it was her dream to serve the nation.

"I'm extremely honoured by President Trump's nomination to assist with our nation's civil rights agenda. It has been my dream to be able to serve our great country, and I am so excited to be part of an incredible team of lawyers led by Pam Bondi. I cannot wait to get to work!" she posted on X.

"I would not be here today without my amazing mother and brother's support, and my beloved father Tejpal and husband Sarv, who did not live to see this day. I hope I will honour their memories, with God's grace," she added.

She is the fourth American with Indian roots to get nominated to the Trump 2.0 cabinet.

Before her, Dr Jay Bhattacharya (National Institutes of Health (NIH)), Vivek Ramaswamy (Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE) and Kashyap 'Kash' Patel (Director of FBI) were named by Trump in the incoming administration.

Dhillon was born in 1969 and moved to the US with her family at age two.

Dhillon specialises in several key areas of law, including commercial litigation, employment law, First Amendment rights and election law.

(With inputs from agencies)