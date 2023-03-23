Morning news brief: Moderna plans to raise Covid vaccine price, Gunman killed in Thailand and more

US pharmaceutical giant Moderna has come under the scanner for attempting to raise the price of its COVID-19 vaccine. In other news, after a 15-hour standoff, the authorities in Thailand were able to neutralise a gunman that killed three people.

Click on headlines to read more:

Moderna, which has so far charged between around $15 to $26 for a dose of its Covid vaccine, is planning to increase prices and charge as much as $130 per dose.

A gunman who killed three people and wounded three others was shot dead by the Thai police after a 15-hour standoff, a senior officer said Thursday.

One year into the war, the reconstruction and recovery needs of Ukraine, as per the latest World Bank estimates, have risen to $411 billion. Ukraine's reconstruction and recovery, as per Anna Bjerde, World Bank's vice president for Europe and Central Asia, will "take several years."

A strike by unionised Starbucks baristas against the company's alleged anti-union coercion was planned on Wednesday at approximately 100 cafes as they welcomed their new CEO Laxman Narasimhan.

The former British prime minister faced over three hours of grilling before a parliamentary committee that is investigating whether or not he knowingly misled Parliament regarding breaches of Covid-19 guidance and rules inside 10 Downing Street when he led the country.