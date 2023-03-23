Gunman who killed 3 near Bangkok shot dead by Thai police after 15-hour standoff

A gunman who killed three people and wounded three others was shot dead by the Thai police after a 15-hour standoff, a senior officer said Thursday. The firing happened in Phetchaburi, a place about 100 kilometres southwest of Bangkok, at around 3 pm on Wednesday. The shooter was in a house that the police surrounded soon after.

Early on Thursday, armed police stormed the building and killed the gunman. The shooter's identity has not been revealed yet. However, local media reports suggest that the man is a 29-year-old former national park official.

"We proceeded step by step, starting with negotiation but he kept fighting back and shot others," Police Lieutenant General Thanawut Wutijarasthamrong said.

"He ran into his room (on the second floor). If we did not have shields, my men would have been shot."

One Glock pistol and two magazines were found at the scene. But the police believe he had more weapons.

Thailand has witnessed several violent incidents in the past 12 months. One of the deadliest attacks was the massacre of 36 people, including 24 children, in a nursery in northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province. The man in question went home and killed his wife and child before killing himself. He was identified as Panya Khamrab, a former police lieutenant colonel who was dismissed from the force in 2021 for drug use.

(With inputs from agencies)

