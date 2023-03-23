WATCH | Starbucks workers plan 100-cafe strikes, accuse brand of anti-union coercion

A strike by unionised Starbucks baristas against the company's alleged anti-union coercion was planned on Wednesday at approximately 100 cafes as they welcomed their new CEO Laxman Narasimhan.

Baristas on strike from Oregon and Washington state gathered in Seattle for a midday demonstration in front of Starbucks headquarters. The work stoppage is the latest attempt by the union Starbucks Workers Union to compel changes at the global coffee brand, as reported by Bloomberg.

The union has won elections at about 290 of the company's roughly 9,000 corporate-owned US cafés after claiming an initial historic victory in Buffalo, New York, 15 months ago.

However, the number of new petitions for union recognition has decreased as a result of workers' claims that the company has been retaliating against them in stores and stalling negotiations.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

BOOM: Starbucks workers from 100+ stores are on strike today demanding they stop union-busting and give better contracts to their workers!#StarbucksShareholders #UnionsForAll pic.twitter.com/xkJJ9jurTl — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 22, 2023 ×

Starbucks stated earlier this week that it provides benefits that are unmatched in the industry, that it respects the freedom of workers to organise and protest, but that it views maintaining a direct line of communication with its employees as fundamental to its culture.

ALSO WATCH | Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan takes over as Starbucks CEO

The company has consistently argued that any allegations of anti-union action there are "categorically false." Starbucks claims the union did not deal fairly and that US labour board authorities are attempting to exploit lawsuits against it to create new precedents that will alter current labour law.

The strike comes a day before Starbucks' annual shareholder meeting, Laxman Narasimhan's first as CEO since officially taking over from Howard Schultz this week. Investors, particularly pension funds from New York City, submitted a resolution this year requesting that the company carry out a labor-rights audit, and Schultz will be challenged by senators during a hearing next week.

ALSO READ | Starbucks CEO may have to testify before the US Senate

Regional directors of the National Labor Relations Board have filed 80 charges alleging that the company violated the law in order to thwart organising activities, including by excluding unionised stores from new benefits, closing cafes, and firing scores of activists.