Morning news brief: Meloni wins Italian election, Trump didn't watch TV on Jan 6 & more

Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy (FdI) party has triumphed in the Italy election. According to most estimates, she is set to be the first female prime minister of Italy. In other news, former United States Donald Trump denied having any knowledge about his supporters starting a riot at the US Capitol Hill on January 6.

Italy's far-right leader Girogia Meloni calls for unity after election win

Italy's far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy (FdI) party came top in Italian elections, said that the voters had given a clear mandate to the right to form the next government. She is now on a course to guide Italy's most right-wing government since World War II.

Donald Trump claimed 'he was not watching television during Capitol Hill riots', new book says

Former United States Donald Trump denied having any knowledge about his supporters starting a riot at the US Capitol Hill on January 6, according to a new book. Trump told New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman that he was not watching the television at that time and as a result, he came to know about the riots and other disturbances much later from members of his staff.

Iran: Iranians continue to protest for the 10th consecutive night, violating judiciary's warning

Iranian protesters demonstrated their disagreement and anger for the 10th consecutive night after the death of young Kurdish Mahsa Amini, disobeying the judiciary's warning on Sunday (Sept 25).

Elon Musk faces deposition with Twitter's lawyers ahead of trial

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will be answering questions from Twitter’s lawyers in the next few days ahead of the trial in October. According to Associated Press, the deposition will take place from Monday to Tuesday, and it can also continue on Wednesday in case of an extension.

Russia-Ukraine crisis | Zelensky: Positive results in several directions in war

Amid fighting in several regions across the eastern part of the country, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that there are some positive results in several directions.