Absconding diamond jeweller Mehul Choksi, accused of involvement in Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan 'fraud' case, has been detained in Belgium, following an extradition request by Indian probe agencies.

US President Donald Trump has said he would announce new tariffs on semiconductors “over the next week" in continuation of his push to impose punishing levies to address US trade issues.

US President Donald Trump, on Sunday (Apr 13), condemned the Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, which killed at least 34 people, stating that the attack was "a horrible thing."

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi arrested in Belgium on India's extradition request

Trump to announce semiconductor tariffs 'over the next week'

Trump says Russian strike on Ukrainian city of Sumy, that killed at least 34, 'a horrible thing'

White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood shares that SNL apologized for its 'Mean & Unfunny' impression

White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood revealed via Instagram that Saturday Night Live apologised for its recent sketch “The White POTUS”, which featured cast member Sarah Sherman impersonating her. Wood had previously called the skit "mean and unfunny".

Watch | Murshidabad violence: Aftermath of Bengal violence; BSF deployed