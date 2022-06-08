Morning news brief: McConaughey appeals for gun laws, China's secret naval base in Cambodia & more

After the Australian prime minister voiced concern, China and Cambodia have rubbished claims made by a recent report about a secret naval base coming up at Ream on the Gulf of Thailand.

Click on headlines to read more:

As expected, China, Cambodia rubbish claims of secret naval base at Ream as Australia raises concern

Labelling the report as “concerning”, PM Anthony Albanese had raised questions about the project and called for transparency. “We encourage Beijing to be transparent about its intent and to ensure that its activities support regional security and stability,” Albanese said. Cambodia has also apprised Australia that no foreign military will be given ‘exclusive’ access to the Ream base, he added.

No secrecy needed? Chinese envoy, Cambodian Deputy PM swim together for ‘cooperation’, says report

Even as Cambodia and China have been denying the upcoming secret naval base at Ream on the Gulf of Thailand, the extreme closeness seems to have been quite visible. Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Cambodia and Wang Wentian, Chinese ambassador to Phnom Penh seem to have enjoyed a friendly dip together off the coast of Sihanoukville on Tuesday, said a report.

North Korea not responding to multiple calls for talks, says US

A US diplomat said on Tuesday that North Korea has ignored multiple overtures from US for talks. USA's offer to help in Covid outbreak has also been ignored. Sung Kim, the US Special Representative to North Korea, was talking after North Korea's ballistic missile tests the country carried out on Sunday.

Actor Matthew McConaughey makes emotional plea for gun laws at White House

Actor and Uvalde, Texas, native Matthew McConaughey met with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, and urged more congressional action on gun violence in an emotional speech, sharing stories of those who were killed in last month's elementary school shooting.

Watch | Apple's big annual conference: Apple shows off a new car dashboard