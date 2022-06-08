As expected, China, Cambodia rubbish claims of secret naval base at Ream as Australia raises concern

After Australian prime minister voiced concern, China and Cambodia have rubbished claims made by a recent report about a secret naval base coming up at Ream on the Gulf of Thailand. The announcement was, however, expected. Labelling the report as “concerning”, PM Anthony Albanese had raised questions about the project and called for transparency. “We encourage Beijing to be transparent about its intent and to ensure that its activities support regional security and stability,” Albanese said. Cambodia has also apprised Australia that no foreign military will be given ‘exclusive’ access to the Ream base, he added.

In a call with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong, Cambodia’s deputy prime minister Prak Sokhonn has rejected the news report as “groundless accusations”, as per a statement released on Tuesday by Phnom Penh.

Also Read: After debacle in Pacific, China plans to build secret naval base in Cambodia

The development of the base was “not a secret”, a spokesman earlier said. “Cambodia won’t allow the Chinese military to use it exclusively or to develop the site as its military base,” Phay Siphan, government’s spokesman told AFP.

Watch | Gravitas: China is building a secret military base in Cambodia

The base would not be solely for use of navy, China said. In Beijing, Zhao Lijian, foreign ministry spokesman, said in a briefing on Tuesday, “The transformation of Ream naval base is only to strengthen Cambodian naval forces’ capabilities to uphold maritime territorial sovereignty and crack down on sea crimes.” The criticisms of the US were “malicious conjectures to attack and smear” Cambodia, he added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)