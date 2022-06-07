Safer and smarter option? After debacle in Pacific, China now plans to build secret naval base in Cambodia

After getting snubbed in the Pacific, China now seems to be looking to build a secret naval base in Cambodia. The country, which seems to be eager to enhance its military footprint, seems to be going in for the safer choice now as it has chosen a long-time supporter among the ASEAN states to avoid a repeat of what happened recently in the Pacific. The move seems to be crucial for the Asian giant, which looks to project itself as a global power, media reports said.

Although the possibility of the new base has been denied by both Chinese and Cambodian government, it will come up at Ream naval base on the Gulf of Thailand. It will occupy a section of it, western officials told 'The Washington Post'.

Also Read: Chinese blogger ‘silenced’ after livestreaming footage of ‘tank cake’ before Tiananmen anniversary

The construction of this base, which will expand military presence of China in southeast Asia, will begin in a few days. This upcoming base in Cambodia will also increase Chinese military influence near the Malacca Strait. It is a key chokepoint for global trade as it connects Indian and Pacific oceans.

Watch: How China failed in the Pacific? No security pact even after China's push

“We assess that the Indo-Pacific is an important piece for China’s leaders, who see the Indo-Pacific as China’s rightful and historic sphere of influence. They view China’s rise there as part of a global trend toward a multipolar world where major powers more forcefully assert their interests in their perceived sphere of influence,” said a western official. The ceremony for expansion of the Ream base will be held this week. But there will be no mention of the military facility.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)