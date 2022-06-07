Chinese blogger ‘silenced’ after livestreaming footage of ‘tank cake’ before Tiananmen anniversary

In yet another harsh crackdown over Tiananmen Square massacre, China seems to have silenced a popular blogger. The personality had just livestreamed footage of a cake, which was shaped like a tank. The incident happened just before the anniversary of the massacre on June 4. The issue has sparked debate among tens of millions of young fans. But even discussion about the 1989 crackdown is forbidden on the mainland. In the massacre, China had set troops and tanks on peaceful protesters at Tiananmen Square.

This blogger is Li Jiaqi, who is now a household name in China. Li was born in 1992. On Friday, Jiaqi seemed to show his millions of viewers an ice-cream cake with chocolate decorations resembling a tank. Just at that time, his broadcast was abruptly cut.

Since then, Jiaqi has not posted anything. Not just this, some search results for his name have also been censored. On Sunday, he also did not appear for a scheduled show.

On Monday, the social media platform Weibo was full of debates about why the show was interrupted. The hashtags reached over 100 million views. The users also came up with speculation that has Li been permanently banned from livestreaming. Tiananmen crackdown has been omitted from history textbooks by China.

