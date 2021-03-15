Morning news brief: Martial law declared in Yangon, AstraZeneca finds no evidence of blood clot risks, and more Photograph:( WION )
Good morning! Begin your day with WION's daily news brief
Here are the biggest news stories of the morning: Clashes continue in Myanmar as military crack down on protesters, while Joe Biden says that Quad summit went very well. AstraZeneca, which has been embroiled in a controversy over fears of blood clots has denied finding any related results in its findings. This and more below - click on the headline to read the full story.
Myanmar declares martial law in Yangon townships amid protests
US urges Paraguay to work with Taiwan amid pandemic protests
Summit of US, India, Japan and Australia went very well, says Joe Biden
AstraZeneca finds no evidence of blood clotting risks as countries restrict use of vaccine
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party suffers heavy losses in state polls
Thousands rally at Australia's parliament to demand justice for sexual assault victims
China statistics bureau says economy still in recovery process
Clashes erupt in Hague over coronavirus restrictions