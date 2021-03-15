Morning news brief: Martial law declared in Yangon, AstraZeneca finds no evidence of blood clot risks, and more

Here are the biggest news stories of the morning: Clashes continue in Myanmar as military crack down on protesters, while Joe Biden says that Quad summit went very well. AstraZeneca, which has been embroiled in a controversy over fears of blood clots has denied finding any related results in its findings. This and more below - click on the headline to read the full story.

Myanmar declares martial law in Yangon townships amid protests

US urges Paraguay to work with Taiwan amid pandemic protests

Summit of US, India, Japan and Australia went very well, says Joe Biden

AstraZeneca finds no evidence of blood clotting risks as countries restrict use of vaccine

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party suffers heavy losses in state polls

Thousands rally at Australia's parliament to demand justice for sexual assault victims

China statistics bureau says economy still in recovery process

Clashes erupt in Hague over coronavirus restrictions

Watch: North Korea ignoring Biden administration's outreach