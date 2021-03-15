Myanmar declares martial law in Yangon townships amid protests

At least 22 anti-coup protesters were killed in Myanmar on Sunday by security forces in Yangon's industrial Hlaing Thaya suburb as authorities imposed martial law in two densely populated Yangon townships.

Watch:

Chinese-financed factories were set ablaze in the Yangon suburb - Hlaing Thaya. The Chinese embassy was informed that many Chinese staff were injured and trapped in arson attacks by unidentified assailants at the garment factories.

Amid the violence, Myanmar's junta declared martial law over two townships in its largest city Yangon. The judicial martial law has been imposed on Hlaing Tharyar and neighbouring Shwepyitha townships.

Under the law, the junta has given administrative and judicial martial law power to the Yangon regional commander to maintain rule of law and tranquillity more effectively.

The United Nations envoy for Myanmar strongly condemned the "continuing bloodshed".

Christine Schraner Burgener said in a statement: "the international community, including regional actors, must come together in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and their democratic aspirations."

Burgener added that the Myanmar military was defying international calls for restraint adding that she has been hearing "heartbreaking accounts of killings, mistreatment of demonstrators and torture of prisoners" from inside contacts.

The junta's security forces have staged crackdowns against demonstrators calling for a return to democracy. It has been deploying tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds to quell anti-coup protests, despite the growing death toll, protesters have continued to take to the streets.

A group of MPs in hiding has urged the protesters to move with invincibility to overcome the nation's "darkest moment". The elected MPs group had formed a shadow "parliament" to denounce the military regime.