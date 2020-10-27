Morning news brief:

People attend a silent march to pay tribute to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded on the streets of the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, France, October 20, 2020. The slogan reads "Love for all, hatred for no-one". Photograph:( Reuters )
Donald Trump's pick Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court Justice at White House
President Donald Trump’s pick for the US Apex Court Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as Supreme Court Justice in a ceremony at the White House late on Monday."I know you will make us all very, very proud," US President Donald Trump said at the swearing-in ceremony.
Won’t forget ‘silence’ of some states, says France after teacher’s beheading
French Minister for Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian criticised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for not having expressed any condemnation or solidarity following the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty, who murdered for showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in class.
Head of US military academy resigns amid ‘systemic racism’ probe
The superintendent of a top US military academy resigned from his post-Monday after the Virginia governor ordered an investigation into accusations of systemic racism at the school.