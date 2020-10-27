Morning news brief:

Donald Trump's pick Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court Justice at White House





President Donald Trump’s pick for the US Apex Court Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as Supreme Court Justice in a ceremony at the White House late on Monday."I know you will make us all very, very proud," US President Donald Trump said at the swearing-in ceremony.

Won’t forget ‘silence’ of some states, says France after teacher’s beheading





French Minister for Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian criticised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for not having expressed any condemnation or solidarity following the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty, who murdered for showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in class.

Head of US military academy resigns amid ‘systemic racism’ probe





The superintendent of a top US military academy resigned from his post-Monday after the Virginia governor ordered an investigation into accusations of systemic racism at the school.