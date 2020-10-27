Donald Trump's pick Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court Justice at White House

President Donald Trump’s pick for the US Apex Court Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as Supreme Court Justice in a ceremony at the White House late on Monday.

"I know you will make us all very, very proud," US President Donald Trump said at the swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier on Monday, the US Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to be a Supreme Court justice by a 52-48 vote, strictly along partisan lines, filling the vacancy left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Justice Clarence Thomas administered the first of two required oaths to Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House a short time later with Trump looking on.

"It’s a privilege to be asked to serve my country in this office and I stand here tonight truly honoured and humbled. Thanks also to the Senate for giving its consent to my appointment. I am grateful for the confidence you had expressed in me," Barrett said after taking the oath late on Monday.

