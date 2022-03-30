Morning news brief: Lynching a federal crime in US, Covid cases on a rise once again, and more

In the US, after decades, finally, the hate crime of lynching has been made a federal crime. In other news, COVID-19 is continuing its global rampage, with France, Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom reporting an alarmingly high number of cases.

Biden makes the 'pure terror' of lynching a federal crime

US President Joe Biden has signed a bill making lynching a federal hate crime, putting an end to more than a century of delays in criminalising the symbol of what he called "pure terror."

Global rise in COVID-19 cases: European countries, China see fresh spike

After a month of decline, COVID-19 cases began to rise around the world last week, with lockdowns in Asia and China struggling to contain an outbreak. This month has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in France, Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Watch | Exclusive: Putin should be behind bars, ex-Ukraine president Petro Poroshenko tells WION from war zone

Ukraine and Russia are currently involved in peace talks with Moscow promising to cut back military activity. However, former Ukraine president Petro Poroshenko believes Russia cannot be trusted.

War in Ukraine enhances EU's resolve to act in Indo Pacific, says top diplomat Gabriele

EU Special Envoy for the Indo-Pacific Gabriele Visentin who is in Delhi has said that the war in Ukraine "does not reduce the resolve of the EU to act in the Indo pacific"



Watch | Russia says it will reduce attacks in Kyiv, Chernihiv during peace talks with Ukraine