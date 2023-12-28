Morning news brief: Lavrov says India-Russia relations remain strong, US to send $250mn aid to Ukraine, & more

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar along with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov hailed "very steady and strong" New Delhi-Moscow relations stating that the ties are based on strategic convergence and geopolitical interests and that they are mutually beneficial. In other news, United States President Joe Biden's administration, on Wednesday (Dec 27) announced another tranche of military aid for Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia, worth some $250 million.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar along with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov hailed "very steady and strong" New Delhi-Moscow relations stating that the ties are based on strategic convergence and geopolitical interests and that they are mutually beneficial.

The United States President Joe Biden's administration, on Wednesday (Dec 27) announced another tranche of military aid for Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia, worth some $250 million. The latest package marked the last funding available for the war-torn country without fresh approval from Congress where the talks have stalled.

As the Israel-Hamas war nears the three-month mark, a new controversy behind the 'real' reason for Hamas' attack on Israel is in the air. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, a multi-service primary branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, on Wednesday (Dec 27) claimed that the attack was retribution for the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, while Hamas has denied this.

India's Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) party founder-chief and popular Tamil actor Vijayakanth, passed away at the age of 71 in Chennai on Thursday (Dec 28) following an illness.