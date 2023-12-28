Actor and DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth dies at 71

India's Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) party founder-chief and popular Tamil actor Vijayakanth, passed away at the age of 71 in Chennai on Thursday (Dec 28) following an illness.

MIOT International Hospital released a press statement saying, "Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023."

He was tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier, his party took to the official X handle and shared a post informing that Vijayakanth was admitted to a hospital and put on ventilator support after he complained of breathing problems.

As per news agency ANI reports, his mortal remains have been brought to his residence and will be taken to the DMDK office.

He was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai earlier in the month of November after his health deteriorated.