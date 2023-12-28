Jaishankar holds 'wide-ranging' talks with Lavrov, says India-Russia relations reflect geopolitical realities

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday (Dec 27) held wide-ranging talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow where he said that the relations between both countries reflect geopolitical realities, strategic convergence and mutual benefit.

Jaishankar and Lavrov also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific region, conflict in Ukraine, the ongoing situation in Gaza, Afghanistan and Central Asia, BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, G20 and UN-related matters.

"A wide-ranging and useful meeting with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia. As strategic partners, (we) discussed the international situation and contemporary issues," Jaishankar said in a post on X. A wide ranging and useful meeting with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia.



As strategic partners, discussed the international situation and contemporary issues. Exchanged views on Indo-Pacific, the Ukraine conflict, the Gaza situation , Afghanistan and Central Asia, BRICS, SCO, G20 and… He further said that both sides noted the progress in economic cooperation, energy trade, connectivity efforts, military-technical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

“Signed Protocol on Consultations for the period 2024-28. India-Russia relations reflect geopolitical realities, strategic convergence and mutual benefit,” he added.

After the meeting, the Indian Foreign Minister, at a joint press briefing along with Lavrov said that both sides had a "very good session of talks".

“I think today what clearly came out was that India-Russia relations remain very steady, remain very strong, they are based on our strategic convergence, on our geopolitical interests, and because they are mutually beneficial,” he said.

“For us, Russia is a valued partner, a time-tested partner. It is a relationship from which both India and Russia have benefitted enormously,” Jaishankar said while responding to a question.

“My presence here today and the fact that all the developments that I have pointed out including our growing trade, investments, our military-technical cooperation, our connectivity projects, I think all of this will give you a good sense of the importance and value that we attach to the relationship,” he added.