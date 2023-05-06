Morning news brief: King Charles III's coronation, Trump's deposition video in rape trial goes public, & more

In the latest, The coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms is to take place today at Westminster Abbey in London. Former president Donald Trump's deposition video in E Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit had been made available to the public. In other news, over 13,000 have been forced to flee their homes in western Canada after a week-long record-hot weather.

Click on the headlines to read more.

King Charles III will officially be crowned the British monarch. Following the passing of his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last year Charles ascended to the throne. Today, amidst a backdrop of tradition, pageantry, and centuries-old customs, the royal crown will be placed upon his head, signifying, officially, the start of his reign. The ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey, which has been the venue of coronations in the UK since 11th century. Dignitaries from across the globe have gathered to pay their respects and witness the moment.

Russian president Putin told Bill Clinton three years prior to his 2014 attack on Ukraine that he was not obligated by the Budapest Memorandum's guarantee of the nation's territorial integrity, according to the former US President. The disclosure raises concerns about whether the US and its European allies may have been better prepared for the attack in 2014 when Russia invaded the Donbas and annexed Crimea.

A video showing former US president Donald Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him was made public on Friday. Written transcripts had been made public but it is the first time that the video from the October 2022 deposition has been released which shows Trump vehemently denying the allegations of having raped journalist E. Jean Carroll.

More than 13,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in western Canada, as of Friday (May 5), after a week of record-hot weather, exceeding seasonal averages by as much as 10 degrees Celsius, which have since triggered wildfires. On the other hand, rapid snow melt has trigged flooding across interior British Columbia.