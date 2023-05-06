WATCH | Trump's deposition video in E. Jean Carroll’s rape lawsuit made public

A video showing former US president Donald Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him was made public on Friday. Written transcripts had been made public but it is the first time that the video from the October 2022 deposition has been released which shows Trump vehemently denying the allegations of having raped journalist E. Jean Carroll.

“It’s a disgrace. Frankly it’s a disgrace that something like this can be brought,” Trump said in the video, referring to Carroll’s claim that he raped her in a luxury Manhattan department store.

The Republican leader was wearing his trademark navy suit and a bright blue tie during the interrogation. He reiterated that Carroll was not his type but at one point, mistook her for his second wife, Marla Maples, when shown a photo of him meeting Carroll and her then-husband at an event in the 1980s.

"It's very blurry," Trump said after his lawyer pointed out his mistake.

The footage showed Trump being asked about the infamous “Access Hollywood” video in which he bragged about grabbing women’s genitals. Trump repeated his previous comment saying he was engaging in 'locker room talk' and justified his remarks about famous people being able to have their way with women.

“Historically, that’s true with stars…If you look over the last million years, I guess that’s been largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately," said Trump.

When attorney Roberta Kaplan asked if he considered himself a star, Trump responded, "I think you can say that, yeah." Trump defends his comments from the “Access Hollywood” tape in his taped deposition:



What is Carroll claiming? The 79-year-old former columnist at Elle Magazine has claimed that Trump raped her at Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store based on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, New York, in the spring of 1996.

During her testimony, Carroll said Trump's actions shattered her and she had been trying to get her life back.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and shattered my reputation and I’m here to try to get my life back,” Carroll testified.

Carroll described how, despite her protests, Trump reportedly pushed her up against the wall and ultimately placed his fingers and then his penis into her. She remembered the ache in her vagina and the back of her head.

Notably, both sides rested their case on Thursday. The nine-person jury is expected to reach a verdict next week which could dictate Trump's candidature for the 2024 presidential elections.

(With inputs from agencies)