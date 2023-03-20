Morning news brief: Kim calls for nuclear attack readiness, one arrested in Khalistani vandalisation, & more

North Korea has lately intensified the test-firing of its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in a major show of its military might. In the latest development, the country's dictator Kim Jong Un said that the nation should be prepared to launch nuclear attacks to counter US and South Korea who are bolstering their military ties lately.

Moreover, one man has been arrested after Khalistani vandalisation at the Indian high commission in London on Sunday. India has strongly condemned the incident while summoning senior embassy official in New Delhi late night. Amoung other news, two Red Cross workers who were kidnapped in northern Mali in March were released Sunday evening. The country has been marred with severe humanitarian crisis since 2012 at the hands of separatists groups.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un said that the country should be ready to launch nuclear attacks any time to deter war, as he slammed US and South Korea for expanding military ties involving American nuclear assets, state media KCNA said on Monday.

A man has been arrested in connection with the Khalistani vandalization that took place at the Indian high commission in London on Sunday, British media reported quoting Metropolitan police spokesperson.

Two Red Cross workers who were kidnapped in northern Mali in March first week were released Sunday evening.

Watch: Putin to welcome Xi Jinping to Moscow today