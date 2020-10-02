Morning news brief: Judge blocks H-1B visa ban, EU sanctions on Belarus and more

Donald Trump undergoes COVID test after close aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19

Hicks was also seen aboard the Marine One along with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Dan Scavino and Nicholas Luna.

Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes rage as Macron denounces 'jihadist' deployment

The West and Moscow renewed calls to halt several days of fighting over the disputed Nagorny Karabakh region that has left more than 130 dead and threatened to draw in regional powers Turkey and Russia.

US judge blocks Trump's H-1B visa ban

The ruling places an immediate hold on a series of visa restrictions that prevent manufacturers from filling crucial, hard-to-fill jobs to support economic recovery, growth and innovation when most needed.

EU imposes sanctions on Belarus; Lukashenko not on the list

The EU came to a decision on Friday after Cyprus dropped its opposition over demands that the bloc also punish Turkey for tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

WION Exclusive: Former CIA Director Leon Panetta, the man who got Osama Bin Laden