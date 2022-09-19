Morning news brief: Joe Biden warns Xi Jinping, 27 dead in China in bus crash, and more

US President Joe Biden warns Chinese President Xi Jinping that if he goes against sanctions imposed against Russia, over its invasion, it will damage the investment climate. In other news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that the counter-offensive by Ukraine against Russia will not stop and claimed that its forces are reclaiming its cities from Moscow. Meanwhile, in the Chinese province of Guizhou, a bus taking passengers to a COVID-19 quarantine facility crashed on Sunday, killing 27 people. Finally, US president Joe Biden in an interview recently stated the Covid pandemic in the country has ended.

Biden warns Jinping, says US forces would help defend Taiwan against China

Although there is no indication that China has actively supported the Russian war effort with weapons sales, Biden said he told Xi that violating the sanctions would be a "gigantic mistake."

No let-up in taking back Ukrainian towns from Russian forces: Volodymyr Zelensky

During his nightly address, he said “Maybe now it seems to some of you that after a series of victories we have a certain lull but its preparation for the next series... because Ukraine must be free — all of it.”

27 dead in China after bus taking people to COVID-19 quarantine facility crashes

The Chinese authorities confirmed that the accident occurred around 2:40 AM local time and the bus was “transporting people linked to the epidemic to quarantine” from the provincial capital of Guiyang.

President Biden says COVID-19 pandemic in US 'is over'

"The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We're still doing a lot of work on it..., but the pandemic is over," Biden told CBS news programme "60 Minutes" in an interview taped as he walked the floor of the Detroit Auto Show last week.

