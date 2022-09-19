No let up in taking back Ukrainian towns: Volodymyr Zelensky

Vowing that there will be no letup in Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv's troops are reclaiming towns and cities from Moscow.

During his nightly address, he said “Maybe now it seems to some of you that after a series of victories we have a certain lull but its preparation for the next series... because Ukraine must be free — all of it.”

Warning that Moscow is likely to increase attacks on civilian targets, the British defence ministry said Russia will retaliate against battlefield defeats.

Repelling attacks by Russian troops in the areas of the Kharkiv region in the east and Kherson in the south, Ukraine’s military command said its forces secured the eastern bank of the Oskil River.

While Russian artillery and air strikes kept pounding targets across Ukraine's east, Ukrainians who returned to the northeastern area retaken in Kyiv's lightning advance earlier this month were searching for their dead.

Brushing off Ukraine's swift counteroffensive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would respond more forcefully if its troops were put under further pressure.

Blaming each other for shelling around Europe's largest nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia, power lines needed to keep it cooled and safe have been disrupted.

After visiting a base in Poland aiding Ukraine's war effort, US Army General and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley called for vigilance on Sunday.

As opposed to reinforcing the front line, Russian forces in Donetsk continue to conduct “meaningless operations” on villages, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

The residents of Izium have been searching for dead relatives at a forest gravesite following the discovery of a mass grave containing the bodies of 17 soldiers.



(With inputs from agencies)

