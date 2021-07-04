Morning News Brief: Joe Biden orders investigation, Japan landslide, and more

Morning news brief: In this newsletter, we bring to you the largest news stories of the morning. A ransomware attack had left thousands of businesses exposed in the US yesterday and the US President Joe Biden has now launched an investigation into this massive hit. Search and rescue teams in Japan are continuously searching for missing people after a town was hit by a deadly landslide as heavy rains lashed the area.

Joe Biden orders investigation into ransomware attack that targetted 1,000 businesses

A ransomware attack had left thousands of businesses exposed in the US yesterday and the US President Joe Biden has now launched an investigation into this massive hit.

Japan landslide: Rescue teams continue searching as 2 declared dead, at least 20 missing

Search and rescue teams in Japan are continuously searching for missing people after a town was hit by a deadly landslide as heavy rains lashed the area.

Donald Trump holds rally in Florida; questions Biden's presidency

The former US President Donald Trump held a rally in Sarasota, Florida where he once again questioned the results of US election 2020.

Tunisia hopes Libya stability could bring economic relief

After years of war in Libya, Tunisian traders celebrated the reopening of the border with their oil-rich North African neighbour as a positive sign they hoped would stimulate economic growth.

Pandemic drives sea freight prices to record high

Container shipping prices have reached record highs some 18 months after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic which disrupted maritime logistics chains and drove demand sky-high.

