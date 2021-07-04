Donald Trump holds rally in Florida; questions Biden's presidency

The former US President Donald Trump held a rally in Sarasota, Florida where he once again questioned the results of US election 2020.

Trump once again questioned the authority and capability of Joe Biden to run the country. "I got far more votes than any other sitting President of our country, be it Obama, or anybody," Trump roared in the crowd. "I don't know if it's Joe Biden? Does anybody know who it is (running our country)?"

The appearance came at a time when the Trump Organization and its Chief Financial Officer, Allen Weisselberg, have pleaded not guilty to criminal charges with regard to tax fraud.

However, once again, without any proof, Trump has accused the prosecutors of being politically motivated in their investigations. "The Republican party should not allow this to happen. It’s a radical left disgrace to our country, and nobody should stand for it – not even Democrats. Republicans must fight back. This will rip our country apart!," he said.

His campaign rally coincided with the Fourth of July weekend and was supposed to feature fireworks as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

While there are no elections scheduled in the US in the next year, Trump is gearing for his re-run in 2024 and claims that "it’s not that I want to. The country needs it. We have to take care of this country. It isn’t fun, fighting constantly, fighting always," he said in an interview in local media channel, Fox News.