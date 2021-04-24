Morning news brief: J&J vaccine in US, Indonesia submarine update, and more

Regulators in the US have given a go-ahead for a restart to use Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine. The use was halted due to blood clotting fears. In other news, hopes for the crew of Indonesian submarine are dwindling as Oxygen in the submarine is understood to have run out. Read this and more in our morning news brief.

US regulators approve restarting use of Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

Pause on the use of these vaccines was proposed on April 14 due to blood clotting fears

Indonesia: Dwindling Oxygen fades hopes for submarine crew

The submarine -- one of five in Indonesia's fleet -- disappeared early Wednesday during live torpedo training exercises off the Indonesian holiday island

Brazil cuts environment budget a day after US climate summit

During the climate summit organised by US President Joe Biden, Bolsonaro promised to double the budget for environment enforcement and to end illegal deforestation by 2030

Japan announces COVID emergency in Tokyo