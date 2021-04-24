Indonesia: Dwindling Oxygen fades hopes for submarine crew

Chances of rescuing crew of mission Indonesian submarine appeared bleak on Saturday with the submarine's Oxygen reserves believed to have run out. Hundreds of military personnel have taken part so far in the hunt for KRI Nanggala 402 which disappeared on Wednesday during live torpedo training exercise off the Indonesian holiday island.

The authorities say that German-built submarine was equipped with enough Oxygen to last for three days after losing power.

The deadline passed early Saturday

The submarine -- one of five in Indonesia's fleet -- disappeared early Wednesday during live torpedo training exercises off the Indonesian holiday island.

Despite hopes for a miracle, an oil spill spotted where the submarine is thought to have submerged pointed to possible fuel-tank damage, fanning fears of a deadly disaster.

There are concerns of the submarine having broken apart as it sank.

The vessel was scheduled to conduct the training exercises when it asked for permission to dive. It lost contact shortly after.

Authorities have not offered possible explanations for the submarine's sudden disappearance or commented on questions about whether the decades-old vessel was overloaded.

Neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia as well as the United States and Australia were among nations helping in the hunt with nearly two dozen warships deployed to scour a search zone covering about 10 square nautical miles (34 square kilometres).

