Morning news brief: Jerusalem synagogue shooting, New Zealand flash floods, and more

A shooting on Friday (January 27) outside a synagogue in east Jerusalem—which Israel has annexed—left at least seven people dead, with the shooter being shot and killed on the spot, according to police and medics. "Earlier this evening at around 8:30 pm (1830 GMT), a terrorist arrived at a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov boulevard in Jerusalem and proceeded to shoot at a number of people in the area," a police statement said.

As New Zealand’s biggest city, Auckland is reeling from torrential rains and flash floods on Saturday (January 28), the police have confirmed that three people were killed in separate flood-related incidents. This comes a day after record rainfall and flash floods which prompted the announcement of a state of emergency, evacuations, and closure of the city’s airport which is also the largest one in New Zealand.

Tyre Nichols, 29, Black man was hospitalised following his arrest on January 7 and succumbed to his injuries three days later, according to the police. Five Black policemen from the Memphis Police Department were dismissed and are now being investigated by the law. Know the timeline of the investigation into Tyre Nichols' death.

The family of Tyre Nichols, who died after a traffic check descended into a police assault, is urging calm as authorities release the footage of the police confrontation. Nichols passed away days after the January 7 encounter with five former police officers, who are now accused of his murder.

US President Joe Biden has named Jeff Zients, a longstanding aide who supervised his massive COVID-19 response operation, as the next White House Chief of Staff. Zients previously served in the Obama administration.

