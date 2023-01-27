US: President Biden names Jeff Zients as new White House chief of staff

US President Joe Biden has named Jeff Zients, a longstanding aide who supervised his massive COVID-19 response operation, as the next White House Chief of Staff. Zients previously served in the Obama administration.

Ron Klain, who has held the role for more than two years, will be replaced by Zients. A formal transition ceremony would take place at the White House the following week, as per President Biden.

For an administration that has seen minimal turnover at its top ranks and across the Cabinet, the transition is the first significant personnel change.

Zients, 56, will be entrusted with overseeing White House operations, at Biden's key two-year point, when the Democratic administration transitions from enacting ambitious goals to implementing those policies and fending off Republican attempts to undermine the accomplishments.

Zients is also in charge of guiding the White House as it grapples to control the fallout from the discovery of classified documents at Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at his former institute in Washington, which has sparked a special counsel investigation, as reported by the Associated Press.

It's critical, according to Biden, to replace Klain with someone who knows what it takes to manage a team and is as committed to getting things done.

“I’ve seen Jeff Zients tackle some of the toughest issues in government. When I was the Vice President, I first got to know him at the beginning of the Obama-Biden Administration, working closely on American Recovery and Reinvestment Act implementation as Zients was a leader at the Office of Management and Budget,” he said.

