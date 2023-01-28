Jerusalem synagogue shooting leaves seven dead, including gunman

A shooting on Friday (January 27) outside a synagogue in east Jerusalem—which Israel has annexed—left at least seven people dead, with the shooter being shot and killed on the spot, according to police and medics. "Earlier this evening at around 8:30 pm (1830 GMT), a terrorist arrived at a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov boulevard in Jerusalem and proceeded to shoot at a number of people in the area," a police statement said.

"Police forces quickly arrived at the scene, engaged with the terrorist and opened fire at him. The terrorist was neutralised," it further stated.

A police spokesman who spoke to AFP said that seven people had been killed.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

🚨5 #Israelis killed & 5 wounded in a shooting attack near a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov settlements in occupied East Jerusalem.



Violence begets violence begets violence....



People don't understand how close the occupied territories are to a full disastrous explosion! pic.twitter.com/UxbMhKjK6z — Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) January 27, 2023 ×

A white car that is alleged to have belonged to the gunman was being dismantled by police at the scene.

"This is a very serious terror attack, "said Fadi Dekidek, a paramedic with the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency response organisation. The MDA reported a total of 10 gunshot victims that included a 70-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy.

"I heard a lot of bullets," Matanel Almalem, an 18-year-old student who lives near the synagogue, told AFP at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies)