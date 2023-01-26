Explained: Why is Israeli PM Netanyahu's visit to Jordan important?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (January 24) made a surprise visit to Jordan to hold talks with King Abdullah amid increasing tensions over the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem. According to the royal palace, Netanyahu and King Abdullah discussed the situation in the compound and the importance of respecting the historical and legal status quo. Netanyahu's office, meanwhile, said that the Israeli Prime Minister and the Jordanian King discussed regional issues, especially strategic, security and economic cooperation between the two countries, a report by the news agency AFP said.

Tuesday's visit to Amman was Netanyahu's first official trip abroad since taking office. He had previously met the monarch in 2018. The latest meeting between the two leaders comes following years of strained relations.

Why does Netanyahu's visit to Jordan hold significance?

As mentioned before, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Jordan came amid increasing tensions over the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. On January 3, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's extreme right-wing national security minister, visited the holy site, sparking global condemnation. The compound is a highly sensitive site sacred to both Islam and Judaism. Palestinians labelled Itamar Ben-Gvir's January 3 visit as a provocation.

The meeting on Tuesday also seemed an avenue for Netanyahu and Jordanian King Abdullah to mend their relations.

What does the status quo say?

Under the status quo agreement, the Al-Aqsa mosque is administered by Jordan in coordination with the Palestinians but access to the site is controlled by Israel's security forces. As per the rules, Muslims are allowed to enter the esplanade at all times of the day and night. However, non-Muslims can only do so at certain times and without praying.

In the past few years, the Israeli Police have repeatedly closed access to the compound during times of tension and the number of Jews paying a visit (to the holy site) has increased. Some ultra-nationalist Jews have been caught praying at the esplanade, leading to tensions with Muslim worshippers. They also want to build a Third Temple at the site.

Wion earlier reported that Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has long sought to change the status quo of the holy site and is also allegedly an advocate for Jewish prayer to take place. Ahead of his January 3 tour, Jordan signalled that a visit by the Israeli minister or moves which violated the status quo would have far-reaching consequences, according to a report by the Times of Israel on Tuesday.

Netanyahu-King Abdullah meeting after years of tense relations

During Netanyahu's last stint as Israel's Prime Minister, ties between Jerusalem and Amman had deteriorated. Jordanian King Abdullah had repeatedly described ties with Israel as a "cold peace", and said in 2019 that relations between the two countries were at an all-time low. The Times of Israel report on Tuesday said that Jordan was nervous over changes to the Temple Mount during Netanyahu’s previous tenure. In 2019, King Abdullah said that he was under pressure to alter his country's role on Temple Mount, but the monarch said he would not change in position, the report added.

In January this year, the foreign ministry in Amman summoned Israel's ambassador twice, first to protest against Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound and second after Israeli police prevented the Jordanian ambassador from entering the holy site.

Jordan's concerns after Netanyahu's return to power

Netanyahu becoming Israel's prime minister again has deepened Jordan's concerns that ultra-right policies, which include an accelerated Jewish settlement building in Palestinian territories in the West Bank, will cause a new wave of violence, news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday. Jordan also fears provocative moves by ultra-right Jewish groups praying at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound could inflame religious passions.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE