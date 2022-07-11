Morning news brief: Sri Lanka turmoil live updates, UK election race updates, and more

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), for which the country's ex-prime minister was campaigning at the time of his assassination has achieved a big win in elections. The LDP-Komeito coalition raised its combined share in the 248-seat chamber to 146 in the elections for half of the upper house seats, significantly exceeding the majority. In other news war-torn Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has slammed claimed that there's a "pause" in Russian attacks on his country.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Live | Sri Lanka crisis: Protesters 'will occupy palace until leaders go'

The day after the Sri Lankan president and prime minister decided to step down, putting the nation in political limbo, protest movement leaders in Sri Lanka declared on Sunday that they would occupy the president's and prime minister's homes until they formally resigned.

Following Shinzo Abe’s death, Japan's ruling coalition party achieves significant victory

Japan’s ruling party, the Liberal Democratic Party, and its coalition partner, Komeito, won a significant victory in a parliamentary vote on Sunday, which will allow Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to continue his tenure in office until the next scheduled election in 2025.

Russia-Ukraine war: '34 airstrikes in past 24 hours', Zelensky says there is no 'pause' in Moscow's attacks

Ukraine's President in his nightly address on Sunday said that there was no let-up in air strikes from the aggressor Russia, on Ukraine.

It's getting crowded in the Tory leader race, Liz Truss joins 10 contenders in a bid to replace Boris Johnson

United Kingdom's foreign minister Liz Truss has joined the race to become Tory leader and the nation's next prime minister. Truss entered the fractious contest on Sunday, by announcing her candidacy in the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Twitter hires top legal firm to sue Elon Musk for pulling out of $44 billion deal

The conflict between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and social networking site Twitter seems to be headed for a legal battle after Musk pulled out of the $44 billion takeover deal.

Sri Lanka: Protesters storm President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's home, 'Won't leave till he resigns'