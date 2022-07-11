LIVE Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Updates: Protesters 'will occupy palace until leaders go'

Leaders of Sri Lanka's protest movement said on Sunday they would occupy the residences of the president and prime minister until they finally quit office, the day after the two men agreed to resign leaving the country in political limbo. Photograph: Reuters
LIVE Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Updates | Catch all the live updates of the ongoing turmoil in Sri Lanka on WION, as and when they happen.
Jul 11, 2022, 10:35 AM (IST)
Who will be the next President of Sri Lanka ? pic.twitter.com/vbMPMEmMDp— Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) July 11, 2022
Jul 11, 2022, 10:29 AM (IST)
Watch | Public anger erupts over Sri Lankan economic crisis, President Gotabaya and PM Wickremesinghe to offer resignation
After the unprecedented political turmoil over the weekend, Sri Lanka's main opposition parties on Sunday have now formed an all party interim government after the protest which forced the President and then the PM to offer their resignations.
Jul 11, 2022, 09:16 AM (IST)
Leaders of Sri Lanka's protest movement said on Sunday they would occupy the residences of the president and prime minister until they finally quit office, the day after the two men agreed to resign leaving the country in political limbo.
Jul 11, 2022, 09:21 AM (IST)
Jul 11, 2022, 09:14 AM (IST)
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign as previously announced, according to the prime minister's office.
Jul 11, 2022, 10:19 AM (IST)
As Sri Lankan protestors overtake President Rajapaksa's official residence, here's a timeline of the chaos
Calm has since returned to Colombo, the country's commercial centre, but the scene at the presidential palace, which had been overtaken gets chaotic.
For months the 22 million people island nation has seen its worst economic crisis on record, with months-long blackouts, severe food and fuel shortages, and soaring inflation.
Here is a recap of how the crisis developed:
Jul 11, 2022, 10:21 AM (IST)
Sri Lanka is currently in a mess, facing its worst economic crisis. The country has suffered through months of food and fuel shortages, lengthy blackouts and galloping inflation. The South Asian nation ran out of foreign currency to import vital goods.
Here's an anatomy of the massive protest
Jul 11, 2022, 10:27 AM (IST)
From an unknown location, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has ordered officials to ensure the smooth distribution of cooking gas after the fuel-starved country received 3,700 metric tonnes of LP gas, his office said on Sunday (July 10). This order comes after the country's parliamentary speaker said that Rajapaksa plans to step down on July 13. Although Rajapaksa has not commented directly.
Jul 11, 2022, 10:25 AM (IST)
Pool party, gym sessions, selfies: How Sri Lankan protesters celebrated after making Prez flee his residence
On Saturday, the presidential palace in Colombo was overrun by hundreds of people. The protesters walked in the garden, laughed, took selfies, enjoyed while working out and treated themselves to a swim. People were plonking on a grand piano, admiring the expensive artwork, picnicking and taking turns to sit in the president's chair.
Jul 11, 2022, 10:23 AM (IST)
Sri Lanka economic crisis: Dhammika Perera resigns from post after 16 days being appointed as minister
The Sri Lankan crisis takes another dramatic turn as Dhammika Perera, the minister of investment promotion, has announced his resignation from his position as minister with immediate effect.