It was my only house, Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe strikes emotional note

In an emotional statement, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe lamented ransacking and burning of his official residence by angry Sri Lankans. The nation is on the boil as the economy goes through a crippling crisis and accute shortage of fuel disrupts supply chains of even essential items.

"The only house I have ever owned is now completely burnt down,” said Wickremesinghe.

“My biggest wealth and treasure were the 2500 books in my library - they have been destroyed”

He also said that arts and paintings 'some dating back 200 years' have been destroyed and only one has been salvaged.

The Full Context | How unprecedented economic crunch pushed Sri Lanka over the edge?

Official residences of PM Wickremesinghe and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa were ransacked by thousands of angry Sri Lankan protesters over the weekend. Sri Lankans are demanding resignation from the president and a new government. Wickremesinghe's official residence was set on fire by the protesters.

Even on Monday (July 11) hundreds of Sri Lankans thronged president's residence and secretariat in capital Colombo

People strolled and toured the colonial-era buildings, with armed soldiers and police making no attempt to stop anyone.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and cabinet ministers have said they would resign after an all-party government is formed. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is due to resign on Wednesday (July 13).

Click here for latest updates on Sri Lanka crisis

Leaders of the protest movement have said crowds would keep occupying the residences of the president and prime minister in Colombo until they finally quit office. The crisis-hit nation barely has any dollars left to import fuel, which has been severely rationed to essential services such as buses and trains, and long lines continued outside petrol stations for their futile wait.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE