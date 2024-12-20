New Delhi, India

Video: Five dead, dozens injured in Jaipur after collision between truck, LNG tanker

At least five people were killed and dozens injured in Jaipur city of the northern Indian state of Rajasthan on Friday (Dec 20) following a collision between a goods truck and an LPG tanker. The incident happened on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, causing a major fire incident at a fuel pump in the Bhankrota area.

Zelensky voices support for western troop deployment in Ukraine, says we need 'effective mechanisms'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (Dec 19) voiced his support for French President Emmanuel Macron's idea to potentially deploy Western troops in Ukraine. However, he said that the initiative needed to be fleshed out.

Luigi Mangione appears in New York court, faces federal murder charges in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the December 4 shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, appeared in a Manhattan federal court Thursday (Dec 20), facing charges that include murder, stalking, and firearms offences.

US house rejects Trump-backed Republican funding bill, government shutdown looms

The US House of Representatives on Thursday (Dec 19) rejected a Republican-led funding bill with overwhelming numbers. This rejection increases the likelihood of a government shutdown as federal agencies run out of cash and begin closing down starting the weekend.

Watch | Israel War: 9 Civilians Killed in IDF Strike, Says Yemen's Houthi