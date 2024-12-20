Jaipur, India

At least 11 people were killed and more than 40 injured in the Jaipur city of northern Indian state of Rajasthan Friday (Dec 20) following a collision between a goods truck and an LPG tanker. The incident happened on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, causing a major fire incident at a fuel pump in the Bhankrota area. The goods truck was reportedly carrying chemicals.

Over 40 vehicles parked in the vicinity were also gutted in the fire.

More than 20 fire engines were rushed to the site to put out the fire.

Police helped the injured reach nearby hospitals.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | 4 dead and several injured in a major accident and fire incident in the Bhankrota area. A fire broke out due to the collision of many vehicles one after the other. Efforts are being made to douse the fire. pic.twitter.com/3WHwok5u8W — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2024 ×

VIDEO | Rajasthan: A gas tanker caught fire on Ajmer Road in #Jaipur earlier today. Several vehicles were also gutted in fire. More details are awaited.#JaipurNews (Full video available on PTI videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/kIJcm3AQRJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 20, 2024 ×

The chief minister of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Sharma, directed officials to ensure best treatment is offered to victims. He also visited the hospital where the injured had been admitted.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the sad news of casualties of citizens in the gas tanker fire incident on Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway. As soon as the information about the incident was received, I went to SMS Hospital and directed the doctors to provide immediate necessary medical facilities and take proper care of the injured. Rescue work by the administration is continuing. The local administration and emergency services are working with full readiness. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place in his supreme abode, give the bereaved families strength to bear this immense loss and provide speedy recovery to the injured," Sharma said in a post on X.

Jaipur's District Magistrate (DM) Jitendra Soni in a statement said some 40 vehicles caught fire in the accident.

"Around 40 vehicles caught fire. Fire brigade and ambulances have reached the spot. The relief work is underway. The fire has been doused and only one to two vehicles are left. Around 23–24 people have been injured in the incident. A fire broke out due to the collision of many vehicles one after the other. Efforts are being made to douse the fire," the Jaipur official said.

