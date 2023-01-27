Morning news brief: Israel retaliates with airstrikes in Gaza, Sania Mirza's last Grand Slam final, and more

The tensions between Israel and Palestine resumed to a new high on Friday after Jerusalem launched air strikes on Gaza after a militant rocket fire from disputed territory was launched at Israel. Over 13,000 km southeast of Israeli city of Tel Aviv, a moment of heartbreak short of a sporting glory came to the fore for the Indian Tennis fans, as Sania Mirza, country's flagbearer of professional Tennis for years lost Australian Open Mixed Doubles final alongside Mahesh Bhupati to a Brazilian pair.

Meanwhile, Japan and the Netherlands are set to join the United States-led efforts in chip export controls on China.

Among other news, Egypt made another startling addition to its archaeological discoveries.

Israel launched air strikes on Gaza Friday following a militant rocket fire from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel. The strikes came as tensions rose after seven gunmen and two civilians were killed by Israeli forces during a raid in the West Bank on Thursday. It was the deadliest army raid on the occupied West Bank in years.

Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna lost to Brazilian duo of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos 6-7, 2-6 in the mixed doubles final of the Australian Open. Sania, who has been the flagbearer of Indian Tennis for years, had announced her retirement from the game last week. Fans had hoped for a fitting farewell for Sania Mirza, who had won her first Grand Slam in Australia itself in 2009 alongside Indian counterpart Mahesh Bhupati. While Indian pair had their moment, the Brazilians had the last say.

Japan and the Netherlands are set to join the United States-led efforts in chip export controls on China. The officials from the United States, Denmark and Japan are scheduled to conclude talks to set new limitations to what can be supplied to the Chinese companies, Bloomberg reported.

In a bid to revive its tourism industry, Egypt in recent years has made many major archaeological discoveries. Archaeologists on Thursday have made what they are terming a "dream discovery." This is a mummy which was lain within a chamber undisturbed for thousands of years.

One of the harshest acts of censorship since the Russian nvasion of Ukraine in February 2022 is the classification of Meduza, the largest Russian independent news site, as an "undesirable organisation." The parent company of Meduza, which is registered in Latvia, "threatens the foundations of constitutional order and the security of the Russian Federation," the prosecutor general of Russia claimed in a statement on Thursday (January 26), without providing any other information.

Bilal al-Sudani, a significant regional commander for the Islamic State group, was killed in a US military raid in Somalia that was ordered by President Joe Biden, according to US authorities on Thursday (January 26). As per US sources, Sudani was killed during a gunfight when US forces entered a hilly labyrinth of caves in northern Somalia in an effort to arrest him, as reported by AFP.

