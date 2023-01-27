Australian Open: Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna's dream run ends in heartbreak in Mixed Doubles final

Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna lost to Brazilian duo of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos 6-7, 2-6 in the mixed doubles final of the Australian Open. Sania, who has been the flagbearer of Indian Tennis for years, had announced her retirement from the game last week. Fans had hoped for a fitting farewell for Sania Mirza, who had won her first Grand Slam in Australia itself in 2009 alongside Indian counterpart Mahesh Bhupati. While Indian pair had their moment, the Brazilians had the last say.

"I could not think of a better arena to finish my career at, in a grand slam," an emotional Sania Mirza told spectators.

"My professional career started in Melbourne in 2005, when I played against Serena Williams as an 18-year-old. That was scarily enough 18 years ago," Sania said.

It was the 11th Grand Slam final of Sania's career in international Tennis. Sania Mirza is among India's most successful Tennis player of all time, having won 43 doubles titles – including six Grand Slams. She remained world's number 1 Tennis player in the women's doubles for a whopping 91 weeks.

Bopanna was playing a fourth Grand Slam final alongside Sania in Melbourne.

Sania put on a memorable show in the final Grand Slam match of her career, with some strong returns while keeping her brilliant forehand into play for much of the encounter. This was Mirza's last Grand Slam match. She will play her final tournament at the WTA 1000 event in Dubai next month.

