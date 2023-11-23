Morning news brief: Israel-Palestine captives release delayed, Putin blames Kyiv for no peace deal and more
Good morning! Start your day with WION's morning brief
Dashing hopes that the hostages will be freed early on Thursday (Nov 23), Israel's national security adviser and the US said the deal had been put on hold until Friday. Israel and Hamas agreed early on Wednesday to a ceasefire in Gaza for at least four days. In other news, Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine for pulling out of the negotiation process stating that "Moscow never refused peace talks" with Kyiv.
The release of hostages under a temporary truce between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants will not happen before Friday, Israel's national security adviser and the US said.
Nearly 48 months after an influenza-like illness was reported from China's Wuhan which snowballed into Covid pandemic months later, China has reported an outbreak of influenza-like illness mostly among children.
Vehicle explosion at US-Canada bridge near Niagara Falls kills 2, Trudeau says situation 'very serious'
A vehicle exploded at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the United States and Canada near Niagara Falls on Wednesday (Nov 22). The FBI released a statement saying that it is investigating the incident.
In an unprecedented move, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (Nov 22) told the leaders of the Group of Twenty (G20) that it was extremely important to come up with a plan on how to stop "the tragedy" of the war in Ukraine.