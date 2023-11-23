Morning news brief: Israel-Palestine captives release delayed, Putin blames Kyiv for no peace deal and more

Dashing hopes that the hostages will be freed early on Thursday (Nov 23), Israel's national security adviser and the US said the deal had been put on hold until Friday. Israel and Hamas agreed early on Wednesday to a ceasefire in Gaza for at least four days. In other news, Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine for pulling out of the negotiation process stating that "Moscow never refused peace talks" with Kyiv.

Click on headlines to read more:

The release of hostages under a temporary truce between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants will not happen before Friday, Israel's national security adviser and the US said.

Nearly 48 months after an influenza-like illness was reported from China's Wuhan which snowballed into Covid pandemic months later, China has reported an outbreak of influenza-like illness mostly among children.

A vehicle exploded at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the United States and Canada near Niagara Falls on Wednesday (Nov 22). The FBI released a statement saying that it is investigating the incident.