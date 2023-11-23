Vladimir Putin says Russia never refused peace talks with Ukraine, blames Kyiv for withdrawing

In an unprecedented move, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (Nov 22) told the leaders of the Group of Twenty (G20) that it was extremely important to come up with a plan on how to stop "the tragedy" of the war in Ukraine.

He further blamed Ukraine for pulling out of the negotiation process stating that "Moscow never refused peace talks" with Kyiv.

"Of course, military actions are always a tragedy for people, families, and the country as a whole. And, of course, we must think about how to stop this tragedy," Putin said in his virtual address at the G20.

"By the way, Russia has never refused peace negotiations with Ukraine. It is not Russia, but Ukraine, that has publicly announced that it is withdrawing from the negotiation process. And moreover, a decree was signed by the head of state prohibiting such negotiations with Russia," he added.

The remarks by the Russian president during his very first address since the war began, were the most placatory to date about the conflict.

'Situation in global economy requires collective, consensus decisions', says Putin

"Now the situation in the global economy and in the world as a whole requires collective, consensus decisions that reflect the opinions of the overwhelming majority of the international community--both developed and developing countries," he said.

"The world is undergoing processes of radical transformation. New powerful centres of global economic development are emerging and strengthening. A significant share of global investment, trade and consumption activity is shifting to Asian, African and Latin American regions, where the majority of the world's population lives," he added.

Putin noted that the global economy was witnessing a "direct consequence of the ill-conceived macroeconomic policies of some states."

"Turbulence in the markets is increasing. Chronic problems in the international financial sector, energy and food security are worsening. By the way, Russia fulfils all its obligations in this area and remains one of the largest food exporters. And today, I want to inform you that the first ships with free Russian grain have been sent to Africa, for example, to countries in need," he said.