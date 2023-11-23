LIVE TV
FBI investigating vehicle explosion at US-Canada bridge near Niagara Falls

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 12:18 AM IST

Vehicle explosion at US-Canada bridge near Niagara Falls Photograph:(Twitter)

Authorities in New York state were "closely monitoring" an incident on the bridge and state agencies were on site, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a post on X on Wednesday.

A vehicle exploded at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the United States and Canada near Niagara Falls on Wednesday (Nov 22).

The FBI  released a statement saying that it is investigating the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

