Israel-Hamas war LIVE | Netanyahu thanks Biden for efforts to secure release of hostages
Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel has agreed to a deal with Hamas to free 50 civilian hostages held by the militant group in Gaza in return for the release of some 150 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and a series of pauses in the fighting, in one of the most significant breakthroughs towards de-escalation of war between Israel and Hamas which has led to unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza in recent weeks.
“The IDF, with all the relevant bodies, is carrying out an orderly procedure ahead of the release of the hostages,” IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said.
“We have a duty to do everything to return the hostages, the elderly and women, the men and the children. This is a complex process that may take time and a number of stages,” he said.
“Please prevent circulating rumors, and unsubstantiated reports. We are talking about lives here,” he added.
“We have before us a long fight, and we are determined to carry out the goals of the war… dismantling Hamas’s abilities and creating conditions for the release of the hostages,” he further said.
UN officials briefed the Security Council on the humanitarian crisis faced by women and children in Gaza on Wednesday (November 22) while calling for a ceasefire to be extended beyond the original four days.
UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell told the U.N. Security Council that more than 5,300 Palestinian children had reportedly been killed since October 7, making Gaza the "most dangerous place in the world to be a child."
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Joe Biden over phone call for his efforts to aecure the release of at least 50 hostages from Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing an Israeli official.