Israel-Hamas war LIVE | Netanyahu thanks Biden for efforts to secure release of hostages

“The IDF, with all the relevant bodies, is carrying out an orderly procedure ahead of the release of the hostages,” IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said.

“We have a duty to do everything to return the hostages, the elderly and women, the men and the children. This is a complex process that may take time and a number of stages,” he said.

“Please prevent circulating rumors, and unsubstantiated reports. We are talking about lives here,” he added.

“We have before us a long fight, and we are determined to carry out the goals of the war… dismantling Hamas’s abilities and creating conditions for the release of the hostages,” he further said.