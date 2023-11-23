LIVE TV
Israel-Hamas war LIVE | Netanyahu thanks Biden for efforts to secure release of hostages

Tel Aviv, IsraelUpdated: Nov 23, 2023, 01:54 AM IST

The Israel-Hamas war has now entered its 48th day. The Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct 7, killing around 1,200 people, injuring thousands, and taking over 200 people as hostages back to Gaza, As the war goes on, focus is now on talks between the warring sides about the release of hostages. But in one of the most significant breakthroughs towards de-escalation of hostilities, Israel and Hamas reached a truce deal on November 22.

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel has agreed to a deal with Hamas to free 50 civilian hostages held by the militant group in Gaza in return for the release of some 150 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and a series of pauses in the fighting, in one of the most significant breakthroughs towards de-escalation of war between Israel and Hamas which has led to unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza in recent weeks. 

23 Nov 2023, 1:52 (IST)
IDF spokesperson warns public against spreading rumors

“The IDF, with all the relevant bodies, is carrying out an orderly procedure ahead of the release of the hostages,” IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said.

“We have a duty to do everything to return the hostages, the elderly and women, the men and the children. This is a complex process that may take time and a number of stages,” he said.

“Please prevent circulating rumors, and unsubstantiated reports. We are talking about lives here,” he added.

“We have before us a long fight, and we are determined to carry out the goals of the war… dismantling Hamas’s abilities and creating conditions for the release of the hostages,” he further said.

23 Nov 2023, 1:49 (IST)
Security Council members and UN officials call for longer truce in Gaza

UN officials briefed the Security Council on the humanitarian crisis faced by women and children in Gaza on Wednesday (November 22) while calling for a ceasefire to be extended beyond the original four days.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell told the U.N. Security Council that more than 5,300 Palestinian children had reportedly been killed since October 7, making Gaza the "most dangerous place in the world to be a child."

23 Nov 2023, 1:39 (IST)
Netanyahu thanks Biden for efforts to secure release of hostages

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Joe Biden over phone call for his efforts to aecure the release of at least 50 hostages from Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing an Israeli official. 